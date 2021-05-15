Natalia Lafourcade has just released a new version of the song “You know how to love me” in the company of the salsa singer Rubén Blades. This production is part of his album Un canto por México vol. two.

According to the artist, the song has a special meaning for her, since the Mexican Mare Warning also participates.

“I listened to his music one afternoon while browsing the music platforms. Listening to her led me to see a small documentary about her life (…), the important work for her community and protest poetry. Hearing her speak filled me with inspiration. She is one of the many emerging artists that I deeply admire and feel like they have a powerful message to share, ”Lafourcade says in a post on her Instagram.

Likewise, he highlights the participation of Rubén Blades and affirms that sharing this experience with him has been enriching due to the similar perspective that both have on music.

“I wrote this letter a few years ago to be part of Musas and it precisely speaks of good humor, which is lived in freedom and is well reciprocated. The love that flourishes without fear or chains “, says the singer-songwriter. The two interpreters met on stage for the first time at the 2017 Latin Grammys, whose ceremony was held in Las Vegas.

Natalia Lafourcade, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.