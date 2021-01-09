After five years of marriage, Natalia Jimenez, a former member of La Quinta Station, used his Instagram account to send a statement announcing his separation from Daniel Trueba.

The Madrilenian said that she made the divorce process public to avoid more rumors and misunderstandings in the face of this complicated moment that she and her ex-partner are going through.

“To avoid and reduce any type of speculation, I have decided to deal with rumors and confirm my process of marital separation from Mr. Daniel Trueba“, it started.

Likewise, Natalia Jiménez explained that she was obliged to send this statement through her social networks because she is a public figure.

“Normally we would take this whole process in private, but since I am a public person, it is better to expose this issue directly to you, as an audience, who have always supported me through the years and have been aware of all my joys and sorrows, “he said.

The interpreter of “The sun does not return” pointed out that her process took place several months ago and not from one moment to another so as not to affect the daughter they have in common.

“Indeed, for several months I had made this determination, but I thought it appropriate to announce it when everything was optimally accommodated for our daughter Alessandra.”

Finally, Natalia Jimenez He thanked the support of his fans throughout his career and announced that he will not refer again on the subject of his divorce.

The singer announces her separation from Daniel Trueba. Photo: Natalia Jiménez / Instagram

“I sincerely appreciate the support during all these years, and in the same way I appreciate your consideration and respect with this decision. At the moment I am not going to give interviews or make any other comment about it”, He concluded.

