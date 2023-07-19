First tennis, then freestyle football, footvolley and the teqball: Natalia Guitler he did and does everything, maintaining an amazing state of form and having fun together with other great football champions such as Neymar, Ze Roberto and Ronaldinho. The Brazilian player, who turned 36 in June, is a symbol of South American sport and beyond, and continues to show off her great technical skills and stellar physique. Here are her secrets.
#Natalia #Guitler #freestyle #teqball #Neymar #stellar #physique
Leave a Reply