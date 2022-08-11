Natalie Giraldo was as key as Mariana Muñoz in the historic victory of the Colombia selection 2-0 against Germany, in the first match of the U-20 Women’s World Cup. A save in the 90th minute allowed Carlos Paniagua’s team to maintain the lead and secure the three points.

Giraldo already has extensive experience with América de Cali, with which he was already champion, and was part of the team that was runner-up in the Copa América. Now, all that experience of hers is brought to the U-20, which she thinks big.

These were Natalia’s main phrases at a press conference:

What to watch out for in Mexico. “The match against Mexico just today (Thursday) we are going to go into details, how we are going to be able to counteract them, know what to do in the offensive part. We were thinking about Germany, which was our first target.”

What needs to be improved? “As I said now, we come from the game, we have dinner, we recover, now we will see the videos to correct things.”

The contribution of having been in the senior team. “The experience of many of us who have had the fortune to be in the senior team is very strong competition. We all contribute the same, like the under-20s, those of us who have had the fortune to be in the big league, we are all equally important and we can all contribute”.

The size of the Mexicans. “I think the German team also had good stature and we knew how to counteract it, we knew that any ball up there was going to be difficult. The aerial game is not good, although we have players who are going well up front”.

The preparation. “We knew that the match was difficult, but we were all convinced, we had been working for a long time, we worked during the pandemic, Professor Paniagua also helped the team a lot, the South American was very good, then we went to Bolivarianos, and the team always He was very mature, we knew how to play that game and how to win it. It was never a surprise, that’s what we wanted, to win it from the beginning.”

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The key to victory. “I highlight the attitude, we had attitude from the beginning, we killed each other for the shirt, we went with everything with each ball, many players stood out and came back with the attitude and desire, working as the teacher told us and working in the best way” .

How they controlled Germany’s attack. “In previous training sessions the teacher had recreated for us the action of what they were going to do, stopping me at the near post to get in my way and throwing it to the near post, we worked on it, they could hurt us there but we knew how to counteract, we did not let those progress balls”.



Was it a surprise to beat Germany? “Suddenly we didn’t come with such strength, people didn’t believe in us so much, but we saw ourselves going to the second phase. Beating Germany isn’t easy, it’s not just any team, but there are two very important games to go before we continue on the path we’re on”.

How he took advantage of the work in the Copa América. “The job came from the Colombian National Team, I knew that I would not have the opportunity, but I worked in the best way, I have a good moment, I came back from the injury and do things well. High expectations, they are a strong rival, but we are going to work as we did against Germany to see how we can counter them”.



Are they favourites? “It was seen that the level can be better than all the teams, it is a very even championship, there is no easy group, Brazil tied with Spain, it is a very strong tournament but we all have the conviction that we are going to go far, play the final and why not, win the World Cup”.

The value of the victory against Germany. “I think that what happened yesterday is very important for us, a level of spirit for what remains of the World Cup, which is still a long way off. It is a great happiness, we had not had the opportunity to beat Germany, with that we show that we have a lot of talent and strength to move forward and pave the way for the rest of the tournament”.

The contribution of the psychologist, Rafael Zabaraín. “With Rafa, he plays a very important role in this National Team, he always keeps us happy and with a very high attitude, his attitude is contagious, I always tell him that I want to be like him, he keeps us happy, that spreads to the team. It is a role that as a national team is important for us”.

