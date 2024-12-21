The singer Raphael continues to recover from the cerebrovascular failure he suffered while recording The Revolt. The artist has been admitted since last Wednesday at the Madrid Hospital 12 de Octubre and. Although his health is good, it seems that for the moment he has not been discharged from the hospital.

This was stated this Saturday by the artist’s wife, Natalia Figueroa and his daughter, Alejandra Martos, who have gone to the hospital together to see him and have attended the press at the doors of the hospital center to update his health status.

“Not today,” Figueroa responded to the question of whether the artist was going to be discharged this Saturday. Despite this, she said that her husband is going “forward, going forward, everything is going well.”

As for whether the artist will spend Christmas Eve at home, his wife has answered that whatever “they tell them.” “We obey the doctors, but hey, everything is going well,” he highlighted.

Natalia has also thanked the press for their support. “We are calm, Thank you for being here,” He stated before the microphones of the reporters who were at the hospital.

The tests have turned out “phenomenal”

Likewise, Manuel Martos, the singer’s son, reassured the press this Friday by going to the hospital and ensuring that the tests they were performing They had turned out “phenomenal” but that “we had to wait a little” for it to come out of there. “We are waiting for them to do all the tests and he is fine and calm, which is the most important thing. We have to wait a little,” said the former jury. Operation Triumph.





The 81-year-old singer was recording a special Christmas program The Revolt when he started to feel unwell. For his part, David Broncano explained that the Andalusian He left the space on his own two feet and entered the ambulance. which took him to the Clinical Hospital, from which he was later transferred at the request of the family.