As she has rarely done, the Mexican actress Natalia Esperón was honest and revealed what her relationship with Eva Longoria is really likeAmerican actress, wife of Pepe Baston, her former spouse and father of her four children: Natalia, Sebastián (deceased), Mariana and José Antonio. During a meeting with various entertainment reporters, cleared up all rumors of an enmity between the two.

Natalia Esperonstar of soap operas such as “Agujetas de color de rosa”, “I have no mother”, “The boy who came from the sea” and others, and the Mexican businessman Pepe Canewho was International President of the Board of Directors of Televisa, They married in the mid-1990s, divorcing a decade later..

Some time later, José Bastón Patiño began a love affair with Eva Longoriaactress of the successful television series “Desperate housewives”, where she played the character of Gabrielle Solís. Is it so married since 2016 and the fruit of their love, they had their son Santiago Enrique.

Natalia Esperón and her eldest daughter.

In her meeting with the entertainment press, Natalia Esperón, 47 years old and originally from Mexico City, shared that her children Natalia, Mariana and José Antonio, get along very well with their half brother Santiago.

“(We have) the best relationship, we are a very modern family, there are things that cannot be explained because they are personal, but we are very lucky because we have a very nice family. We love Santi, we adore him, he is the best”.

Pepe Bastón, Eva Longoria and their son Santiago.

Likewise, the former participant of Nuestra Belleza México, made it very clear the good relationship between Eva Longoria, her ex-husband Pepe Bastón and her“there is talk of happiness and what it is you don’t have to go around announcing, everything is personal, I have divine moments with me, but they are that, they are mine”.

On the other hand, after 10 years of absence from soap operas, Natalia Esperón had her great return with the character of Guadalupe García, in the melodrama “Warrior Heart”starring Alejandra Espinoza, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Rodrigo Guirao, Christian de la Campa, Oka Giner, Karena Flores and Sian Chiong.

We recommend you read:

“I am very excited to know that we are going to work in Forum 1, because that was my first telenovela, I spent almost two years recording ‘Agujetas de color de rosa’, so that forum brings back many memories; it also makes me curious knowing who from the technical team is still working there, it will give me great pleasure to see them because I worked there when I was 18 years old, “said the actress about her return to Televisa.