Natalia Fernández-Marcote Marín, 32, is tall, friendly, determined and speaks at supersonic speed. At eleven o’clock in the morning on Wednesday, after three hours of class, she leaves the Depol academy (Academy of Oppositions for Police), located in a neighborhood east of Madrid, eats a special bread sandwich (she is celiac) without leaving walking and gets into the Ascao subway station. You have half an hour’s drive to the gym at the Magariños sports center.

He was born in Murcia. He studied Advertising at university. Since he was 17 years old, he has worked in bars, restaurants and shops on weekends and on vacations to pay for his expenses, his trips or the car. When he finished his degree he found that there were no professional opportunities in Murcia that would convince him and, with the excuse of a master’s degree and with all the illusion of being 27 years old, he went to Madrid. After the master’s degree, she worked in a first internship agency for 350 euros per month for part-time. The day became full months later and his salary was rounded up to 550 euros. When the stipulated time as a legal trainee ran out, the company proposed a position of community manager (in charge of managing the social networks of certain client accounts) but disguised as a false intern in the face of the Administration. In order to hire her that way, they forced her to enroll in a useless content positioning course on the web. “It was of no use to me, but it hit the mark and I met the requirements: I was a student and therefore, liable to be a fellow again,” she says. He charged less than 1,000 euros. As time passed, he searched again. And a second agency, of a certain category, which he also prefers not to name, offered to be social media manager (“Sorry for the English, but in that world, all that is said in English”). In this position, he already had to fully manage advertising accounts for several clients on his own. “This was the final blow: I had a lot of responsibility, I worked from nine in the morning to seven in the afternoon every day. And some, quite a few, many more. The constant phrase was “we did not arrive, we did not arrive”, because orders were accepted without sufficient resources, to earn more money. Of course: for the first time in my life I was charging more than 1,000 euros a month: exactly 1,079. With extra payments ”.

Confinement arrived. Working from home became a grueling daily torture. He could no longer leave the office, even at night, close the door and say goodbye, until the next day. Isolated at home but unable to disconnect, she answered customer calls at all hours, the same on a Wednesday at ten at night or on a Saturday or Sunday at eight, with the constant little phrase from the bosses of “we did not arrive, we did not arrive , we did not arrive ”. He smoked more every day, he began to suffer from stress-related ailments. He cried sometimes. Others exploded. And one morning in June, when the worst of the confinement had passed, when Natalia thought that the worst of that black era had passed, her boss called her to tell her that they had fired her, her and six other colleagues. A part of Natalia thanked him because she was exhausted and fed up. The other asked herself: “And now, what do I do with my life?” Almost three years had passed since his arrival in Madrid.

In the gymnasium of the Magariños sports center, the players of the Estudiantes basketball team train today. Natalia mixes between those human towers and applies herself with the fixed bar to gain muscle in her arms. The physical evidence of the opposition is his weak point. You must complete three. The first consists of an agility circuit, for which it has been bought for wallapop a complete set on fences and pennants. The second is a series of fixed bar exercises and the third is overcome after running one kilometer in a certain time. Natalia has already stopped smoking and drinking is only allowed – and little – from Saturday afternoons and Sundays. He does not trust in getting the best mark of the promotion in the physical tests, but he does trust in passing them all. The worst thing, he confesses, is getting up early in the summer to run outdoors.

After the news of the dismissal, Natalia drew up a list of options. One of them, not the first, almost the last, was to hold competitive examinations at the basic level of the National Police. But he chose her: “It was not only for security after a lifetime of uncertainty, or for the salary after a lifetime of mileurista, or for the extra payments. All this counted a lot, of course. But also the years spent in a job in which I was continually undervalued. I did not want that. And I realized that I would like to work on the street, to do something for others. I always wanted to be a police inspector. I don’t know how to explain it better so that it doesn’t sound so filmy. But that’s how it is. Anyway. I said to myself: ‘The publicity thing is over, Natalia. Let’s go forward”.

The exam will be in the fall. The day is not yet known. In addition to the physical tests, you must pass a knowledge test, a spelling test, a psychotechnical test and a personal interview. More than 35,000 applicants will be presented for just over 2,100 places. The heads of three academies specialized in public employment examinations, the aforementioned Depol, MasterD and the Center for Financial Studies (CEF), coincide in pointing out that in 2021 they have had more registrations than in other years, especially for tests that allow access to jobs of mid-level or low-level officials. The generation of young people hit again by a (new) crisis sees in the opposition a way out of the labyrinth of precariousness and lack of future.

Natalia, after eating, sits at the table in a corner of the living room of the rented apartment that she shares in Madrid with her partner, Dani. He will study all afternoon, he will review the topics: “The Financial Intelligence Brigade is in charge of investigating and prosecuting criminal acts related to money laundering activities.” The boyfriend, an engineer, works in a company for a salary of 1,600 euros. She comments that deciding to take the oppositions, the very fact of being able to change course, has injected her with a dose of morality and illusion that she does not find in many of her friends, among whom there is discouragement and a certain conformism without cure. “If the opposition does not pass the first time, I will try again. And if not, then another. I will not stop. Although already working on something, because I will have finished the unemployment and the compensation. I have friends who are already thinking of freezing eggs because now they cannot be mothers. Others see their life stuck, they have made their career, they have started to work but at this point, they do not know how to continue, it seems that there is no way. My mother said that the most beautiful stage of her life began at 30. And I … I’m tired of surviving badly, I already knew that they were going to take advantage of me, that they were going to take advantage of all that uncertainty that surrounds us, but not like this, not so much. I have never seen a fixed contract. I don’t know what a month’s vacation is. I have already delivered many cheap hours to many companies. That companies save so much on us is… ”.

– It’s absurd! Dani, the boyfriend, intervenes.

– No: it’s degrading, Natalia ditch.

