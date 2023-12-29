Fashion was the segment that recorded the highest revenue, followed by health, beauty and accessories; data are from the Nuvemshop platform

Commerce earned R$308 million at Christmas from December 1st to 25th, 2023, according to data from the platform e-commerce Nuvemshop. There were more than 4 million products sold. The average per sale was R$230.60. Fashion was the segment that achieved the highest revenue (R$121.5 million), followed by health & beauty (R$21.5 million) and accessories (R$20.5 million).

The survey shows that, compared to the same period in 2022, there was a 33.5% increase in purchases on digital platforms. Among the most consumed products are t-shirts, dresses, granola, creatine, hair products, sunglasses and perfume.

Regarding sales channels, more than 25% of orders placed at Christmas in virtual stores originated via social networks. Of these, 90.5% were directed from the Instagram.

The consumers who purchased the most come from SSão Paulo (R$ 145 million), followed by Minas Gerais (R$ 32.5 million), Rio de Janeiro (R$ 25.5 million), Santa Catarina (R$ 21.5 million) and Ceará (R$ 19 millions).

In terms of payment methods, pix and cards were tied: both were used to pay for 45% of orders. And the digital wallet, a payment option that until then had no representation, was responsible for 1.5% of transactions.