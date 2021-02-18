A few days after two years of the death of Natacha Jaitt (1977-2019), his daughter, Antonella Olivera (22), shared on his Instagram account a strong message asking for justice and summoned all his followers to a march next Tuesday.

“This February 23 will be 2 years since you have been physically gone. Your soul is always with me and I know that you are still fighting for justice to be done. Your killers are on the loose and nobody does anything about it. We constantly fight so that your name is not stained and that no one disrespects you. It is hard to live with this wound that your departure left and it will never heal“began saying the daughter of the deceased media.

And he continued with the announcement of the call: “This 23 we are going to march for you in Plaza Zapiola (Mariano Acha to 2000, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Urquiza) 11am”.

The image of Antonella Olivera and Natacha Jaitt that the young woman uploaded to her networks. Photo: Instagram

“All those who can approach will be more than enough to protest so no woman is downplayed in this patriarchy, in this macho society that wants us to remain silent in the face of the impunity of those who with power can escape, “she added indignantly.

And he closed that post, which he accompanied with a photo of his childhood with his mother: “I love you today and always. Wherever I am I will never stop fighting“.

It should be noted that this It is not the first time that Antonella has publicly demonstrated asking for justice for the death of his mother. In fact, weeks ago, she and her uncle, Ulysses Jaitt, they came out through a video call on The angels of the morning (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 11) demanding the exhumation of Natacha’s body.

Natacha Jaitt and her daughter Antonella. Photo: Instagram

In that interview, Antonella and Ulises talked about the video of Valentino Yospe (14), the youngest son of the driver asking to know what happened to his mother. In the recording, the young man said: “My mother’s thing happened two years ago. Justice does nothing. I’d like to know what happened to her. “

And he added: “For me they had something against her. Since that night I have not seen her anymore. They ripped her out of my life forever. I can’t spend moments with her that I would like to spend, like going out to eat with her, going for a walk with her, going to the cinema to see a movie with her or eating here at home … “.

“He’s grown up now, he understands everything. The last time he saw her was that fatal night. Natacha left him at the house of some friends. He doesn’t know what happened to his mom. Justice does not want to investigate, there is corruption“said Ulises, who also assured that the cause investigating the death of his sister is” blocked and without progress. “

The poster of Natacha Jaitt that her family posted on the networks. Photo: Instagram

“Valentino is very sad. He decided to make the video because he felt that nothing concrete was being told about his mother’s death. And he has all the right in the world, “added Antonella.

Natacha passed away on February 23, 2019. His body was found lifeless in a party room in Benavidez, Tigre, and the autopsy determined his death as a multi-organ failure. His remains were buried in the Israelite Cemetery of La Tablada.

According to the expert reports, she had consumed cocaine and alcohol hours before her death, although her lawyer, Alejandro Cipolla, and the family disbelieve this version so they ask for the burial of his remains.

