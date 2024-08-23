Nasujais | One high school in Helsinki completely stopped the “terrible” nasu parties

The Nasujaites|“Nasujaiset is a terrible tradition that should be stopped,” says Kallio high school student Iris Heilakka.

According to high school students, nasujai traditionally involves messing with food and humiliating them. Picture of the Nasujai held in Alppipuisto in 2023.

Pipsa Sinkko-Westerholm HS

10:30 am | Updated 10:37 a.m

In Helsinki “Traditional Nasujais” has not been celebrated in Kallio high school for more than ten years.

“An absolutely terrible tradition, hierarchical and subjugating,” characterizes the Nasujians, a second-year student at Kallio High School Iris Heilakka.