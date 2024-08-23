Nasujais | One high school in Helsinki completely stopped the “terrible” nasu parties

The Nasujaites|“Nasujaiset is a terrible tradition that should be stopped,” says Kallio high school student Iris Heilakka.
Pipsa Sinkko-Westerholm HS
In Helsinki “Traditional Nasujais” has not been celebrated in Kallio high school for more than ten years.
“An absolutely terrible tradition, hierarchical and subjugating,” characterizes the Nasujians, a second-year student at Kallio High School Iris Heilakka.
