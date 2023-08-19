Nasujais | High school students shout at their younger ones and mess them up with food – HS got to know a phenomenon in Alppipuisto that the city would like to eradicate

A senior year student poured “mössö”, i.e. a mixture consisting of many different foods, over the first year students.

Older students often throw food or other disgusting substances on the first ones.

“Who is there a god?” a young man’s voice can be heard shouting from a megaphone in Alppipuisto in Helsinki.

“Abby is!” responds an almost equally loud crowd without a megaphone.

On Friday, a nasujai was held in the capital region, where the upper year courses of the high school welcome the first-year students, the “firsts”. The young people themselves use the name “nasut” for the event.

Older students often throw food or other disgusting substances on the first ones. Students may be put on probation. Among other things.

Among other things, flour was poured over the first ones.

At 6 p.m in the past there were two high schools in Alppipuisto – at the point where HS went.

There were about ten firsts from the media high school in Helsinki. It is a fraction of a high school of about a thousand students.

The first teams were made to compete against each other in two groups. They had, among other things, been put in prison. The firsts had also visited the adjacent “pond”, i.e. water.

During the competition, the losing party was punished with various foods and “mössö”.

“Ketchup, eggs, flour, rapeseed oil. Something stupid, which he made himself”, enumerates the first-year student Väinö-Kalle Ervasti.

Second number one, Christian Plantingsays that he slipped between the nasuts and left the ring of the nasuts.

He says that it didn’t become a “punishment”, but that it was ok for others.

“I whistled for a while and went to continue having fun again,” he says.

Väinö-Kalle Ervasti says that she promised her friends in the second year course that she would come to Nasu.

In the bulletin of the city of Helsinki, nasu or nasujais are described as rituals that involve humiliation, subjugation and even violence.

Väinö-Kalle Ervasti says that the limit of unacceptable is reached when it starts to hurt.

“For example, if you start throwing eggs. It would have happened”.

Planting says that he partially understands why there are warnings about nasu, but according to him, they are not as bad as they say.

According to Ervast, “it depends a little on the high school”, what kind of pussies are. They can be even tougher.

The students of the second year of the media high school say that the rules have been agreed in advance in the common Whatsapp group. HS has seen the rules.

Sofia Kiviniemi’s clothes were a mess.

In Alppipuisto the cheerleaders were students of “Huika”, i.e. Helsinki’s new co-educational school.

Huika’s number one Sofia Kiviniemi says that, for example, blueberry juice and buttermilk were shot over the first ones.

Huika’s 1sts were made to box on the grass and were spoiled with food and eggs. There were shouts of Abi. The second-year students wore light overalls.

According to Kiviniemi, you could leave the situation whenever you wanted. Participation was voluntary.

According to Kiviniemi, the limit of what is unacceptable is, for example, if something were to go into the eyes of those who are being poked on purpose.

Helsinki this year, the city has appealed particularly strongly to high school students to stop the nasujajas.

High schools or the city have nothing to do with nasujajas organized outside educational institutions, Helsinki said in its announcement.

According to HS observations, the police drove the car to the park at least a couple of times, but did not get out of the car.

High school students in Helsinki will also have a party on Friday next week. In addition to Helsinki, nasu parties have been held at least in Vantaa.