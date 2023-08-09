Nasujais | Helsinki resigns from the humiliating rituals of high school students

The city of Helsinki appeals to high school students so that they do not organize pranks outside of school hours that subjugate their younger selves and mess up the environment.

Some high school students have traditionally accepted first-year students into their community with rituals that involve humiliation, subjugation and even violence, the City of Helsinki writes in a press release.

Second-year students have organized events outside of school hours and buildings, in which case it has been impossible for high schools to interfere with them.

High schools or the city have nothing to do with nasujajas organized outside of educational institutions, the press release of the city of Helsinki emphasizes.

Helsinki police annually follows the start of schools and gatherings of young people in city parks.

“To the police, riots appear as events, some of which involve humiliation and littering in a public place. Sometimes there are situations where the signs of at least mild abuse are met. If, for example, a raw egg is used to stone a person in the head from a few meters away, it will certainly cause pain. It can be interpreted as an assault or, at the very least, a mild assault,” inspector Katja Nissinen Helsinki Police says in the press release.

In Nissinen’s opinion, it is a good thing that young people organize joint events, but at worst the events are dangerous or oppressive for the participants.

the city of Helsinki this year, high school student unions have received 1,000 euros extra money for their activities if they commit to organizing an event for new students where there is no humiliation.

The student unions have taken the opportunity actively.

Mass gatherings in Helsinki’s parks are not wanted: the police have often had to clear the parks of people at the beginning of the school year, which could have been as many as 1,500. Large crowds cause accidents and damage, and controlling crowds takes resources from the police, the city’s press release points out.

“Someone else could be in greater trouble at the same time,” says Nissinen.

It is also important for guardians to know that there are often intoxicants available for minors at nasu parties, and excesses are possible.

The police emphasize that in events related to the beginning of the academic year, you must not use intoxicants, subjugate or humiliate anyone, and especially not commit crimes.