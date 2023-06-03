The unknownAfter a few innocent episodes, the new RTL 4 show starts The unknown increasingly developing into a maddening psychological game. More than 500,000 viewers saw on Friday evening how participant Mabel broke when she had to go back to a group that had voted her out ice cold last week. The Dutch celebrity team thought it was safe, but was disappointed.

In The unknownfrom the creators of The traitors, two teams compete in Slovenia for 25,000 euros. The money goes to the team that, after a journey full of assignments, is the first to reach ‘the unknown’ in his headquarters. The viewers know that this is Renze Klamer, who leads the show as a puppeteer. There is a team of well-known Dutch people and a group of unknown people, or so it started.

Where the celebrity team is together, the unknown people make new furries every day. Firefighter Mabel (24) fell victim to this last week. The teams have to say goodbye to a participant every day. The team that does the day's assignment best chooses how that is done. If they take the familiar route, they will vote democratically. If they choose the unknown path, Klamer decides how they choose.

Get rid of weak link

The unknown people voted Democratic. The three men in the group conspired to send Mabel home. They didn’t think she was strong and said they had the least of her. Little did they know that for the first time, the person voted out didn’t really leave: Mabel was transferred to the other team.

That had just said goodbye to former top skater Ronald Mulder (37). The celebrities had not chosen democratically: the unknown team had to decide from Klamer who would leave for the Dutch celebrity team as well. They chose the biggest competitor, the former top athlete. But Mulder didn’t have to leave either and went to team unknown.

That had just said goodbye to former top skater Ronald Mulder (37). The celebrities had not chosen democratically: the unknown team had to decide from Klamer who would leave for the Dutch celebrity team as well. They chose the biggest competitor, the former top athlete. But Mulder didn't have to leave either and went to team unknown.

Mabel in tears

The people who had pushed her aside now suddenly needed Mabel. The atmosphere was to cut. ,,What has happened, has happened”, participant Vincent (52) tried. It didn’t help.

,,I was so broken yesterday”, said Mabel, who started to cry. She had to move on, but barely knew how. “It was whole awkward” she later said. ,,I didn’t really know what to say, whether to hug them, I thought it was very strange.” At the end of the day it turned out that she could continue to the next episode, but she couldn’t be more happy.

Journalist Arno Kantelberg, here next to musical star Freek Bartels, went crazy in The Unknown.



‘He drives us crazy’

The atmosphere was very different among the well-known Dutch people. They ended up in a camp with as many huts as participants. That could mean no one had to go home, they reasoned. The psychological tricks even turned the head of the usually calm fashion journalist Arno Kantelberg crazy. "Oh god, oh god, oh god," he laughed. ,,Terrible. He really drives us crazy."

The stars decided to choose the form democratically and to vote out tastemaker Steven Kazàn, counting on him not to leave. The dismay was great when the car with the magician just drove away and they were indeed left with four men. Next week will show whether that is really the case.

