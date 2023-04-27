Through social networks, a woman reported having been the victim of an uncomfortable moment, after being harassed by a subject who followed her while masturbating, in a public square in Texcoco, in the State of Mexico.

According to the victim’s account, she was sitting in front of the kiosk while she was waiting for a friend at 8:00 in the morning, when the man sat next to her to start touching his genitals.

“This man came and sat next to me, began to masturbate and show me his genitals,” the woman wrote on social networks, who despite walking away, continued to be harassed by the pervert on public roads.

Given this, he began to record it, with which he managed to scare him away, but at a distance he continued to touch his genitals, before everyone’s eyes, without anyone helping the victim.

"He realized that I started recording and he walked away, he went to the canteen that is in the portals and from there he continued masturbating," he continues in his story.