Patrick Mayer

Onset of winter in Germany, in April. According to meteorologists, that was far from being the case with snow. Most unpleasant winds are also forecast.

Munich / Sylt – The weather in Germany is crazy. And that at the beginning of April. So it snowed heavily in some areas on April 5th and 6th. And: According to meteorologists, that shouldn’t be the end of it with the unexpectedly large amount of snow.

Responsible for this are the high Peggy and the low Ulli, which meet over the Federal Republic and ensure the winter weather in the middle of spring. “Peggy and Ulli are dancing a snow waltz over Germany. Both together bring the cold air in. They don’t lose their rhythm until Thursday, when the milder air prevails, ”explains climatologist Dr. Karsten Brandt from Donnerwetter.de of the picture. On the weekend (April 9th ​​to 11th), for example, spring should prevail at times.

Weather in Germany: Icy wind and snow – in April it remains surprisingly wintry

But only temporarily. Easter Monday and the following Tuesday had already caused traffic accidents and hindrances due to snow and slippery roads. “This is particularly dangerous on the roads, as there are snow and sleet in some places, while the motorway is still dry a few meters away,” said Brandt. For example, in the Ore Mountains, semi-trailers got stuck on hilly sections of the motorway.

These are pictures that could repeat themselves until mid-April. “Winter doesn’t let up. It keeps pushing from polar latitudes to us in Central Europe, ”explains meteorologist Bernd Madlener from the portal wetter.com: “It always oscillates between polar air and somewhat milder air from the southwest. Before the weekend, a little warmer air comes in from the southwest, like a spring. But then there is a déjà vu in the next seven to ten days: Another polar air advance from the far north, in which the snow line comes all the way down. “

Onset of winter in Germany: Especially in the north, the weather remains wintry until mid-April

Especially in the north there are clearly “below average temperatures”. Madlener cites the North Sea island of Sylt as an example. “Sleet and sleet” have to be expected “every now and then”, also with “nasty, ice-cold wind”, but above all with changeable weather.

In the south, in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, “the temperature is a little higher than in the far north”. In the low mountain ranges and the Alps, however, it will remain wintry for the next two weeks, “with a few exceptions”. What remains to be said is that spring is difficult in April, very difficult. (pm)