OfMarcus Gable shut down

Election campaigns are also about pointing out the inconsistencies of others. This is how a lobby organization dealt with Annalena Baerbock. This is what a citizens’ movement is doing with Armin Laschet.

Munich – He stands there with a friendly grin and looks at the observer so happily that it could almost open your heart. Armin Laschet wears a jacket and trousers in dark green, a light shirt, and a dark tie. Shoes and stockings are black. Most noticeable, however, is what the CDU leader and Union candidate for chancellor is holding in his arms.

There are two large clipboards there. Described in a few but memorable words. Ten points. They are reminiscent of the Ten Commandments that, according to the Bible, Moses once spread on stone tablets. At a time when neither the CDU nor Armin Laschet was to be thought of.

Laschet and the ten commandments: Direct counterattack on the campaign against Baerbock

But what about the politician-prophet comparison? In a nutshell: the portrait is a direct counter to an advertisement by the lobby organization “Initiative Neue Soziale Marktwirtschaft” (INSM). This had made politics against the Greens leader Annalena Baerbock in major newspapers and on websites. As an image of Moses, Laschet’s allegedly greatest competitor revealed her “Ten Prohibitions” in the struggle for the Chancellery.

INSM received a lot of criticism for this campaign. It is still not known whether Laschet laughed quietly up his sleeve. The reaction, which has now also been published in major newspapers and on the Internet, based on the motto “an eye for an eye”, however, should not taste good in view of the tailwind of the past few weeks.

Laschet and the ten commandments: “Campact” calls for “policies actually implemented”

The anti-Laschet campaign was penned by “Campact”. A citizens’ movement that claims to be fighting for progressive politics and claiming: “We do not accept empty words – our yardstick is actually implemented politics. Financed by donations, we pursue our concerns independently of party politics and economic interests. ”Her tools are online appeals, but also demonstrations or local campaigns.

“Campact”, which has its mostly red logo in a contemporary rainbow colors, demands on the picture: “We don’t need a climate blocker.” Otherwise, Laschet and thus also the CDU are accused of “preventing wind turbines”, “dragging off the coal phase-out.” “To want to” thwart the speed limit “or” defend factory farming “.

Video: Who really goes to vote in Germany and what impact does that have on the election result?

Laschet and the ten commandments: “CDU / CSU block on climate protection”

The overriding criticism of the ruling party and its current helmsman is: “They lack any plan against the climate crisis.” Worse still: Rather, “Lobby-Laschet and the CDU / CSU are blocking climate protection”. Concrete expansion targets for wind power would be in the still very fresh election program, and there would be no indications for a faster exit from coal.

In addition, this would only concentrate on “highly qualified industrial jobs” in the fight for jobs. Only non-binding information can be found about electric cars. There is also a lack of concrete solutions with regard to the Co2 price.

As a small swipe at INSM, “Campact” provided its advertisement with the note: “This advertisement did not fund a powerful industrial lobby – it funded thousands of citizens who are calling for real climate protection.” Two million people are said to be behind the citizens’ movement. And very likely also behind the campaign, in which Laschet is likely to die laughing so shortly before the federal election. (mg)