Few awards have been as prestigious and sources of discussion as the Blue Ribbon: derived – it seems – from horse racing, it was used for the first time around 1910 for celebrate the fastest ship crossing the Atlantic from east to west. In the roll of honor are also considered – by extension – the ships that established the record before 1910. The officialization took place in 1935, on the proposal of the English MP Harold Hales, thus also being called ‘Hales Trophy‘. Since each ship travels a different route, the record was awarded in relation to average speed rather than the time taken for the crossing. Tradition has always awarded the Blue Ribbon only when the speed record was broken during the crossing from east to westduring which one must face the unfavorable action of Gulf Stream. The records set in crossings from west to east still enjoy some consideration. Another point that has caused more than one controversy: the regulation requires that ships be registered in the official registers of the Naviglio of the flag state, officially authorized for passenger service and authorized for postal transport. This, together with the advent of transatlantic flights, effectively exhausted the competition in 1952, with the record of the transatlantic United States, still unbeaten. In fact, there have been boats that have shattered his record 3 days, 12 hours and 12 minutes. The fastest of all in 1992 was the Italian Steed (pictured), with an average of almost 100 km/h, which took just 58 hours and 34 minutes, thus claiming recognition. But the crossing took place from west to east and it was not carrying out a regular passenger service: according to regulations it did not deserve the Blue Ribbon, but this does not take away the greatness of the team’s undertaking.