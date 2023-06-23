There Fiat it was the official car of the “Silver Ribbons 2023”one of the most renowned and recognized international events in the entertainment industry which took place on 17 and 20 June 2023 between the cities of Naples And Rome. Fiat has deployed a fleet of 100% electric vehicleswho accompanied the artists in their movements during the event.

On the two evenings in Naples and Rome, electric vehicles accompanied the artists and actors of Italian cinema on the blue carpet Fiatofficial car of the Nastri d’Argento 2023. The fleet consisted of four Fiat E-Ulysse and you are Electric E-Doblos.

For the event, the Fiat cars were customized with the “Silver Ribbons” logo. The choice to deploy electric vehicles it is not accidental, because it confirms Fiat’s clear objective of making the entire range completely electric by 2027.

The prestigious Nastri d’Argento event celebrates the talent and creativity of cinema Italian and has become a consolidated tradition in the national cultural landscape, reaching his own 77th edition. During the ceremony, prizes are awarded to best movies of the year and to the most deserving industry professionals, thanks to the prestigious collaboration with the National Union of Italian Film Journalists.

This year, the context of the awards has developed strategically between cities of Naples and Rome. The first evening took place Saturday 17 June in Naplesat the lovely Court Theater of the Royal Palace in Plebiscite Squareon the occasion of the third edition of the new format “Nastri d’Argento Great Series”.

The second evening was held on Tuesday June 20 in Rome, which has always been considered the capital of cinema thanks to the presence of Cinecittà and important national theatres. The prestigious awards ceremony was held at MAXXINational Museum of 21st Century Arts, a place dedicated to cultural and artistic exploration and innovation.

