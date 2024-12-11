The criminal complaint filed by Nàstic against the referee of the frustrated promotion to the Second Division, Eder Mallo Férnandez, brought forward yesterday by The Vanguard has unleashed a storm inside and outside of Tarragona. The judicial accusation against a referee, unprecedented in Spanish football, generates a double feeling among the members and fans of the Grana club. On the one hand, an almost certainty, the criminal complaint, as Nàstic’s lawyer, Antoine Jordà, admitted yesterday, will not change the sporting and economic reality of the club, in the First Federation (formerly Second B), a ruinous category, with high losses per year. : 876,000 euros in 2023-24.

On the other hand, the feeling of pride of the nastiquers to see how its board battles the unspeakable to demonstrate that the promotion was frustrated by the alleged premeditated action of Mallo Fernández. The majority of small shareholders congratulated the board of directors and even asked the board of directors to “continue pulling the thread”, taking advantage of the general meeting of shareholders, held yesterday.

“In all groups there are bad apples, we have nothing against the referees”

“When they do this to you in front of the entire city, due to ethics, values ​​and principles, there are things that you cannot stop doing,” the lawyer insisted. The club defended that after obtaining the evidence, thanks to the investigation of the Method 3 detective agency, they could not remain paralyzed by fear of a counter response from the Referees Committee or the Spanish Football Federation. “The only thing missing would be for a legal entity not to be able to go to ordinary justice; It would be dangerous if there were reprisals,” warned lawyer Jordà.

Yesterday, Nàstic avoided entering into speculation about who had allegedly pulled the strings to favor Málaga CF, and tried to cling to specific facts that it considers proven. One of the main arguments, the alleged commission of a crime of falsification of documents by the referee, after in a recording the referee himself is heard admitting that he did not feel his physical integrity was in danger at the Nou Estadi. In the minutes he said the opposite and it was essential for Nàstic to be sanctioned with the closure of the Nou Estadi for four games, of which he has completed one because the case is in the ordinary justice system, a separate complaint.





Read also

Mayka Navarro, Esteve Giralt

“We are moving forward, we have turned to a first-rate detective agency and a professor of criminal law like Fermín Morales, of great prestige,” the lawyer reasoned. Nàstic wanted to make it clear that the complaint is not against the referees. “In all groups there are bad apples and they have to be removed from the basket, we have nothing against the referee group.”

The Grana club yesterday publicly reviewed the report made by the former First Division referee, the Catalan Xavier Estrada Fernández, provided as expert evidence in the complaint. Two elbows from Genaro, a Málaga player, the expulsion of Nacho, an attack from Roberto and some hands at 2-2 are some of the key plays. After more than 120 minutes of the match, including extra time, the referee showed six yellow cards and two red cards to Nàstic players and no cards to the visitors.





Read also

The Vanguard

The complaint came to light yesterday, a few hours before the general meeting of the board of directors. The board explained to the shareholders a complicated economic situation, which would have changed with the promotion, which forced an increase in share capital of three million euros in the summer, assumed by several of the main shareholders.

“We want to be in the Second Division, the First RFEF is unsustainable, the clubs lost more than 40 million euros last season. Television is unworthy, it is necessary for the Federation to establish economic control of the category with the new presidency, otherwise the future is uncertain,” highlighted Lluís Fàbregas, executive president of Nàstic.

Read also