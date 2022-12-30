She announced her departure from Russia on Instagram, a social network banned in the Russian Federation, owned by the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia), popular actress Nastasya Samburskaya. Together with her friend, actress Natalya Rudova, she will spend the near future in the United Arab Emirates.

“Now I understand why all the chicks fly to Dubai. I just took a step out of the plane onto Dubai land, and it’s already begun, ”said Samburskaya in a story. After that, she posted several photos and videos from the Persian Gulf coast.