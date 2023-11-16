He won four of the Finals, when it was called the Masters, between 1971 and 1975: «But this year they didn’t invite me to Turin, so I’ll have to live at least another year to be invited to the next edition…” he quips . He always wants to joke about the first number 1 in the computer world, 50 years ago. Nastase is a tennis legend, and remains inextricably linked to his sport.