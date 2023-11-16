The former world no.1 on the Finals: “It’s nice to see that there are three very strong young people in Turin, like Sinner, Alcaraz and Rune. They will keep us entertained for a long time, but be careful: it’s not enough to overcome the Serbian just once “
He won four of the Finals, when it was called the Masters, between 1971 and 1975: «But this year they didn’t invite me to Turin, so I’ll have to live at least another year to be invited to the next edition…” he quips . He always wants to joke about the first number 1 in the computer world, 50 years ago. Nastase is a tennis legend, and remains inextricably linked to his sport.
#Nastase #Favorite #Sinner #long #Djokovic #pitch #tournament..