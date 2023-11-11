“They came to pick me up from school and I found my colleagues and dad’s friends at home. I suddenly found myself an adult: I knew that from that moment on I would have to take care of my mother and my sister.” For Marco Intravaia, son of Domenico, the deputy brigadier originally from Monreale (Palermo) killed in the Nassiriya massacre, 20 years later the memory of that day remains “indelible”. “I was at school, in high school – he tells Adnkronos – and my classmate received a message informing her of an attack on the Italian contingent. I called home very worried, it wasn’t my mother who answered, but a relative and I realized I immediately realized what had happened. At first it was like living someone else’s life, but I had to realize quickly.”

From carefree boy to adult. “Getting back on my feet wasn’t easy and the lack of my father was and is an unbridgeable void – he says -. I had to face the important stages of my life alone, I became a father twice and I continue to be guided by his example”. The example of a “cheerful, affectionate and helpful father” and of a man who “loved his job, his uniform and serving his country, with humility and a sense of duty”.

After the tragedy Marco Intravaia, now an FdI parliamentarian in the Sicilian Regional Assembly, thought about enlisting. The thought of his mother and sister stopped him. “I didn’t want to leave them alone.” To “serve his country”, however, he chose another path. “I soon understood that it can be done in many ways, I do it through politics understood as a service, as a serious and concrete activity made available to the community. A politics that embodies the ideals and values ​​for which my father sacrificed his life “. He, however, feels “part of the great family of the force”. “I keep within me the phrase of General Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa: ‘The toggles are sewn onto the skin’ and that’s how I feel them”.

Appeal to Mattarella for honours, ‘We ask for the truth about the massacre’

Since then there have been many “difficult and painful” moments. “Not just related to my personal growth,” she points out. Because for Marco Intravaia it is an “open wound” the failure to award the gold medal for military valor in memory of 17 Italian soldiers, belonging to the Carabinieri and the Army who were part of the ‘Ancient Babylon’ mission. “Everyone was aware of the risks they were running,” he says, “but they remained on site to keep the values ​​of peace, the flag and the Italian Republic high among those unfortunate people destroyed by the war.” Today like yesterday. International instability and open war fronts reopen a wound. “Every time a state servant dies in a mission abroad for me it is a pain that is renewed – he admits -. I know that all the international Italian missions support populations in difficulty, also on a material and logistical level and this makes me proud. However, I also feel a lot of anger when faced with failures, as in Afghanistan, or when I have to acknowledge that, despite the efforts of our men and our country, wars and persecutions continue to dominate and the greatest costs are above all women and children, as we are tragically witnessing in recent days.”

Today, two decades after that massacre, he does not hide his bitterness. “On the occasion of the twentieth anniversary – he admits – we would have expected a different and more connotative event, but instead it is passing almost silently, making this date even more painful. The ‘Maestrale’ base was the largest massacre of Italian soldiers since the post-war period and we we would have expected greater sensitivity from the State”, he says. Together with the other families of the victims, he launches an appeal to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, to the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and to the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto to ask for the honor to be granted. Then there is another “raw nerve”: the legal case. “No light has yet been shed on the responsibilities of the military leaders who ignored the information from the secret services regarding the risks of the mission – he underlines -. The then Army general Stano was condemned in Cassation for not having activated all the security procedures which would have reduced the extent of the massacre. We family members, but also the entire country, need the truth about the largest massacre of soldiers of the post-war period. They died to ensure security for the West, for peace and international civil coexistence” .