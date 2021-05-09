Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Tunisian coach Nassif Al Bayawi described his team’s meeting against Ajman in the last round of the league «Tuesday» as the most important meeting of his team in the league at all this season and for all the league points.

He added: We are going into a very decisive and important meeting, and there is no room for any negative result, and we know that a draw may be useful, but we will only enter the meeting to win and the three points, which is the goal that we set in mind.

He continued: Everyone realizes that winning over Ajman means staying in the professional league, and we have prepared the players for this meeting and they are eager to win and make a positive offer and realize the importance and difficulty of the match, and there is no need for us to tell them anything new as they are well aware of the reality, and the team members are ready for this difficult challenge.