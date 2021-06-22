American football player Carl Nassib is the first player in the American National Football League (NFL) to openly admit his homosexuality. He got that on Monday through a video message on Instagram done.

The 28-year-old player of the Las Vegas Raiders says in it that he wants to increase the visibility of gay athletes with his coming out. He hopes that videos like his will no longer be needed in the future. He made the video because he thinks it is important to make homosexuality visible in sport. “It took me fifteen years, unfortunately, to get to this moment.” According to Nassib, friends and family played a big role in his decision to speak publicly about his sexual orientation. Until everyone can agree, he wants to contribute to a culture that is “accepting and compassionate,” he says. “I’m not doing it for attention.”

Nassib is the first NFL football player to come out. Other players have done that before, but they had already quit by then, like Ryan O’Callaghan. The director of the NFL, Roger Goodell, has statement said to be proud of Nassib. “Representation is important. We share his hope that one day such statements will no longer be newsworthy.” Goodell also says he hopes for full equality for the entire lbti community.