Essam Al-Sayed and Mohamed Hassan (Abu Dhabi)

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, witnessed the World Endurance Championship race, which was held today, Saturday, at the Boudheib International Endurance Village in Abu Dhabi.

The race was organized by the UAE Equestrian Federation, under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation, with the support and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The rider, His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, was crowned on horseback “Darco La Maggiore”, with the first place and the gold medal, recording a time of 7:36:39 minutes, and an average speed of 21.02 km / h.

The rider, Salem Malhouf Al Ketbi, took second place on horseback “Hala”, recording a time of 7:52:35 hours, at an average speed of 20.31 km / h, and the Spanish rider, Joma Ponte, came in third place on “Eco Fulse”, recording a time of 7:55:23 hours, with an average speed of 20.19 km/h.

The race was distinguished by strength, tactics and caution from the start, as the leading riders maintained a specific level of speed in all stages, so the lead group was almost static.

Since the third stage, the vision became clear regarding the horses of the lead, which was confined between the Knights of the Emirates and the Knights of Bahrain, so that the situation continued in this way until the last stage, which witnessed a fierce struggle, especially in the last meters between the trio, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Abdullah Al-Marri, and Saeed Jaber Al-Harbi. .

Al-Harbi took the lead in the midst of a strong chase from Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, but the surprise came from Abdullah Al-Marri, who rushed strongly to overtake everyone and reach the finish line first, while Al-Harbi came second and Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad third, but the Al-Marri and Al-Harbi horses failed to pass the gates The veterinary examination dedicated the title to His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The race was attended by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the Equestrian Federation, Dr. Ghanem Al Hajri, Secretary General of the Federation, Yaqoub Al Saadi, President of Abu Dhabi Sports Channels, Musallam Al Ameri, Director General of the Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba, and Ingmar de Vos, President of the International Equestrian Federation.

The tournament witnessed the participation of a group of the best riders around the world representing 36 countries: the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Croatia, Ecuador, Estonia, France, Germany, Britain, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Holland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, America, and Uruguay.

It is noteworthy that the race consisted of 6 stages, where the distance of the first stage was 31 km (brown color), the second stage was 29.9 km (yellow color), the third stage was 30 km (blue color), the fourth stage was 29 km (violet color), and the fifth stage was 29 km (violet color). 20.10 km «white color», and the sixth stage for a distance of 20 km «green color».

On Sunday, the crowning ceremony of the champions will be held at the closing ceremony at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

Unprecedented coverage on “Yas”

The coverage of “Abu Dhabi Media” through “Abu Dhabi Sports” and Yas Channel for the global event, under the supervision of Yaqoub Al Saadi, was unprecedented, and in accordance with the highest standards of innovative television broadcasting on Yas Channel, where the tournament was transmitted through 25 diverse and different cameras, which is an unprecedented number, due to the size of the tournament. And what it requires for coverage, publishing and broadcasting, with a new vision and new and innovative thinking with best practices.

Large screens for shows and events

The fans’ area in Boudheib village received fans for free, and those present in the area were able to follow the live broadcast of the tournament’s activities on large screens, and watch live performances of the accompanying events, including the military band.