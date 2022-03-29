Dubai (Etihad)

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness confirmed Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Affairs and Youth Affairs, National Security Adviser in the Kingdom of Bahrain, that understanding the way to build nations requires understanding the nature of the challenges they are going through, and developing mechanisms to confront them, noting that empowering young people in the present and hope for the future and immunizing them are basic criteria To protect the homelands, during a main session entitled “The Story of the Future of the Arab World… Told by its Youth”, as part of the World Government Summit 2022.

His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa said: The wise leadership invests its efforts in immunizing and developing Arab youth; With the aim of preparing the future for them and helping them to overcome the challenges they face.

The session was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, and His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and President of the World Government Summit, as well as global leaders and elite It includes experts, a number of officials from international organizations and young entrepreneurs from around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, speaking during the main session, added: “Young people have never been isolated from the consequences of the challenges and changes that are taking place in the region at all levels, but the first criterion for overcoming these challenges is the opportunities that young people generate in the midst of all these difficult circumstances. The importance of two main axes is (faith and hope), the first represented by the present, and the other by the future.” His Highness added: “I call on this influential global platform to have faith to fortify nations and societies, and to revive hope in young people for the future.” Confidence and the required priority, as the wise leadership is always keen to overcome challenges in front of young people, and give them a wide space and prominent leadership positions, in order to build young people’s capabilities, empower them and provide them with the opportunity to participate in promoting the global development and development process.

His Highness continued: “It is necessary to invest in the Arab youth in an optimal way, provide them with the required support from the leadership in their countries, support their leadership, creativity and distinction, and most importantly, this segment must be fortified and armed with the strength of faith; Because they are the main pillar for the stability of nations and the driving force for innovation and the requirements of the times, in order to build an integrated system of sustainable development that contributes to the better development of the world.”