Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary-General of the Judo Federation, Treasurer of the International Federation, member of the National Olympic Committee, confirmed that the by-election “2020-2024”, to choose the members of the Board of Directors of the National Olympic Committee, for the first time in its history, represents a wonderful civilizational phenomenon, and an incentive for future sports generations. , to engage in the field of sports work, which begins through clubs and federations, up to the various regional and international fields, which would reflect the bright face of Emirates sport, which enjoys the support and care of the wise leadership, and the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy The second is for the Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, next to Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, and His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi.

He pointed out that the consensus before the elections between the representatives of the sports federations formed a working team and one vision, in which the spirit of challenge and determination to serve the Emirates sport mixed, and represents an investment in the experiences, enthusiasm and consensus of young athletes, in order to develop the sports sector in the country, after a unique sports democracy experience, which we are witnessing for the first time. The first is at the level of the Olympic Committee, to complement the efforts in the past constituent sessions, so that the new council comes in support of the positives and addresses the negatives, if any, in line with the aspirations of the next stage.

Nasser Al-Tamimi said: The consultation sessions that preceded the elections, with the participation of a large segment of representatives of sports federations, made it clear that a new stage is shining in the sky of UAE sports, and represents benefiting from the support of our wise leadership and the sports infrastructure, which contributes and helps the youth of the Emirates sports to refine themselves scientifically. They are better, and develop their skills and technical and physical abilities, to gain the honor of representing their country, and carrying its banner high, in various sports forums, as the ideal model for a large sector, and thus they are a good example for future generations who in turn look forward to raising the flag of the country on the podiums of regional and international sports.

He added: The enthusiasm of the homogeneous group, which combines various experiences and capabilities, contributes to the advancement of Emirati sports, in light of its new dress that represents all segments of society at the state level, believing in its role and responsibility in spreading the principles and foundations of the Olympic sports movement, and introducing the lofty sports values ​​that work in turn. To spread love, affection, peace and brotherhood among peoples, in support of the UAE’s message, which does not accept anything other than advanced ranks in various fields.

He said: A great work awaits the National Olympic Committee, and its election in this civilized manner constitutes support for UAE sports, and benefit from the national administrative and technical sports competencies that have regional and international expertise, which is reflected in our sport that knocked on the doors of the world, in the hope that financial budgets will be available that will be reflected in The results of our teams, while providing proper programming to prepare those teams in sufficient time, before the external participations, and helps to prepare and prepare these teams properly.

Nasser Al-Tamimi indicated that among his ideas and contributions that he presents to the Board of Directors of the National Olympic Committee is the sponsorship program for “talented athletes”, according to a societal technical and educational vision that would contribute to discovering the talents of the Emirates, which would achieve results during the next short period. The desired goal is to create future champions, especially the individual Olympic Games, to advance the sport of the Emirates, and to pay attention to emerging champions who are able to honor the country in regional and international sports forums.