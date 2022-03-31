The president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, openly criticized his counterpart at Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, and the Super League project that flies over European football on Wednesday. In an interview given to the BBCAl-Khelaifi referred to the new continental competition as the “ESL” (European Super League), as he admitted to detesting the term Superliga: “There are three clubs and they know there is no chance of it happening.” The Qatari manager, current president of the European Club Association (ECA), sentenced the debate by resorting to the international crisis: “People are dying in Ukraine and they have nowhere to sleep, and we are fighting over the Super League?

In the interview, Al-Khelaifi acknowledged that he was also offered to be part of the project, but that he decided not to accept. “If I had thought of myself, I could have accepted the 400 million check that they were offering, but… What about the fans and the values ​​that we represent?” he explained to the British media. He further added, “When I declined their offer, they said they hadn’t invited me, which sums up the kind of people they are.”

The PSG president acknowledged that the Super League was one of the topics discussed in the meetings with Florentino Pérez during the recent Champions League tie between Real Madrid and the Parisian club. “He told me that we had to come to a common point, but I was very hard on him. I exposed him that if he was going to do things behind my back, I was not interested in him”.

After a season marked by the non-renewal of Kylian Mbappé, whom he did not speak about during the interview, and PSG’s recent elimination from Europe at the hands of Real Madrid, Al-Khelaifi recalled what is an open secret: the relationship with the club white is not going through its best moment. In the run-up to the Champions League round of 16 match, the Qatari director stressed on Canal+ France the differences with Florentino Pérez: “As everyone knows, we have almost no relationship [con el Real Madrid]. We have very different opinions, mentalities and goals.”

You can follow EL PAÍS DEPORTES on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.