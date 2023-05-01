Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Bani Yas imposed the “celestial” color on the titles of the men’s category for the 2022-2023 volleyball season, after it was crowned champion of the “President’s Cup” at the expense of its rival Al Ain 3-1 in the final at Al Jazira Club Hall, which is the third title for Bani Yas after winning the League Shield. And the Super Cup in a “historic triple”.

Nasser Khadim Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bani Yas Club, gave the “Heavenly” titles to Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and President of Bani Yas Sports Club, and His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and First Vice President. The club, His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Vice President of the Club, His Excellency Major General Dr. Heavenly.

Al-Kaabi stressed that the “historic treble” of Bani Yas in the season was adorned with the most expensive title, “The President’s Cup.” He coached titles and achievements locally and at the level of foreign participation.

For his part, Hamid Muhammad Bulahj Al-Rumaithi, President of the Sports Games Company, congratulated the club’s leadership and the “Al-Samawi” fans on the new title of the Bani Yas plane, which completed the record of the “historic triple” achievements. In an optimal way, to raise the name of Baniyas Club, as a synonym for achieving victories and achievements.

He added: “Winning the President’s Cup completed the achievements as it is the most expensive tournament, and we are well aware of the importance of continuing to work hard to stay on top for longer periods, which requires us to redouble our efforts.” In addition to public support.

On the other hand, Muhammad Saleh Al-Minhali, the “Al-Samawi” player, summed up the most important reasons for winning the most expensive title in the continuous support of the club’s leadership, and said: “The team received His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, for the team after winning the league and Super Cup double for the season. The current, and before her visit to the club, was the biggest incentive to continue on the path of achievements and add a third title to the club’s coffers.

He added, “His Highness’s congratulations doubled our responsibility to succeed in the challenge by winning the title in the most expensive championship, and to the happiness of the club’s fans, and our ambitions continue.”

Kuwaiti arbitration team

The two internationals, Abbas Ashkanani and Ahmed Al-Khaled, from sisterly Kuwait, participated in managing the final match of the most expensive tournament for the “President of the State Volleyball Cup”, which brought together Bani Yas and Al-Ain 3-1 on Sunday evening, within the framework of the joint cooperation of the Volleyball Federation with the Gulf and Arab federations.

Shabab Al-Ahly champion of the junior league

The Al-Ahly youth team was crowned champion of the Junior Volleyball League 2022-2023, by defeating its competitor Al Ain 3-1 in the confrontation that brought the two teams together Sunday at the Baniyas Club hall in Abu Dhabi, which is the second title in the “Al-Fursan” record for the Sunni teams of the current season after the coronation. Youth Cup.