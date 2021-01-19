Nasser Al-Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hameli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, confirmed that the ministry closed 250 offices for the recruitment of assistive workers in various parts of the country, after the expiration of their licenses and within the ministry’s direction to replace those offices and replace them with the “Tadbeer” service center.

This came during His Excellency’s response to the question of Hamad Al-Rahoumi, First Vice President of the Federal National Council, about establishing management centers, during the council’s session that was held today at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency indicated that in 2016 the Ministry began launching a set of initiatives and steps within a strategic plan aimed at modernizing and developing the system for bringing in assistive workers, in a way that reflects the development of the UAE in all fields, and in a way that improves the quality of performance and the government goals for organizing the sector, pointing out that the ministry has taken Administrative and legal procedures against 99 labor recruitment offices for violating the closure decisions.

His Excellency pointed out that the ministry has established 54 procurement centers during the last period, pointing out that the deadline set by the ministry for the remaining 10 recruitment offices, which is 10 offices, ends next March, which is the matter with which the UAE begins a new chapter of a developed system for the recruitment of workers through Tadbeer centers.

In response to another question from Shatha Saeed Alai Al Naqbi, a member of the Federal National Council, about the work of the worker during the period of deprivation, His Excellency clarified that the work relationship is a contractual relationship established under the two parties and is based on satisfaction and transparency, and each of them has rights and duties in the contract, and the Ministry does not interfere in this The relationship, except in the event that one of the parties legally violates one of the contracting requirements.

His Excellency indicated that the Ministry does not permit any private establishment with it to use the worker against whom a complaint is proven from the employer, except after the passage of the time period, which takes a whole year after the worker leaves the country, as the Ministry does not obtain a work permit in the event that the legal period has not passed. Noting that with regard to establishments that are not subject to the Ministry, the worker’s data is shared with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship as the competent authority.

His Excellency noted that employers can file a labor complaint, which consists in demanding a compensation amount for damages resulting from the worker’s going to establishments that are not within the jurisdiction of the Ministry, and if the settlement is not done amicably, then resorting to litigation procedures, which are considered a right of the parties to the contractual relationship.