The left-liberal sociologist Armin Nassehi is supposed to bring “intellectual unrest” to the CDU-affiliated foundation for a year. And think about black and green.

It can’t hurt to look over the garden fence from time to time. What do the others do differently, better? Where are you now – and which projects could you tackle better together? This is roughly how one can imagine the appointment of Armin Nassehi. The left-liberal sociologist will be a fellow of the CDU-affiliated Konrad Adenauer Foundation, or KAS for short, for one year from October 1st.

Nassehi, born in Tübingen in 1960, cannot really explain what Fellow actually means. “It’s called a fellow now,” he tells the taz. “What it doesn’t mean: I’m not working for the CDU, of course, but for the cause.” And the thing, in short, is the language skills of a conservative party in an important election year.

KAS boss Norbert Lammert agrees. With Nassehi’s appointment one wants to bring an “intellectual unrest” into the house at the Berlin zoo. “A political foundation has to keep questioning its own issues and projects,” Lammert told taz. He is pleased that Armin Nassehi will critically accompany the KAS for a year.

In fact, it could be exciting with the Munich sociology professor. Nassehi is known for penetrating the untidy social discourse spaces. Whether euthanasia, forced labor or like only last year with his book “Template” about digital space – he is always interested in what still feels strange and needs to be explored. He is a popular interviewee and discussion partner, also because he discusses topics and sensitivities in a very catchy way, so that you get the urge to deal with them in more detail. In complex times, sharp thinkers like Nassehi are good advisers.

“Challenge your own people”

Why doesn’t someone like that think better for the Greens, whom, as he himself says, is close. He thinks it is really good, says Nassehi, that the Adenauer Foundation, which is close to the CDU, is inviting him to an exchange. “They want to challenge their own people.” The topics of the upcoming election year – especially in times of Corona – would be obvious: climate change, social inequality, strengthening nation states in connection with European integration.

He is looking forward to the year with the Adenauer Foundation. The project is exciting because it is at the heart of government policy for the coming years. The CDU is strong, but is losing voters in the urban, especially female center. It will be a matter of the Conservatives to be clear about the method of their own social change. Since he will “expect a lot” of the Adenauer Foundation. After all, 2021 is about a possible coalition with the Greens. Sounds like we agreed. Lammert gave a similar answer to the question about Nassehi’s commission. With him, the KAS wanted to “take a very deliberate external look at traditional focal points and current social developments”. Well then.