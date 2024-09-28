Home page policy

After returning from the UN General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed that he had given the order for the targeted killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah. © Li Rui/XinHua/dpa

The Hezbollah boss was “the terrorist par excellence”. Israel’s prime minister cites motives for killing Lebanese Shiite leader.

Tel Aviv – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the targeted killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a “reckoning with a mass murderer”. “He was not just any terrorist, but the terrorist par excellence,” Netanyahu told media representatives in Tel Aviv. It was his first public statement after the Israeli military killed the Lebanese Shiite leader in Beirut on Friday.

Nasrallah was a kind of turbo of the “axis of evil” created by Iran, he continued. The Hezbollah leader is guilty of murdering countless Israelis, hundreds of Americans and dozens of French people. “As long as Nasrallah was alive, he would have quickly restored the (military) capabilities that we took away from Hezbollah,” he continued. “That’s why I gave the order – and Nasrallah is no longer with us.”

Netanyahu said the killing of Nasrallah was also progress towards the desired return of tens of thousands of Israelis to the north of the country. They had to leave their homes because Hezbollah has been shelling the area with rockets, grenades and drones since the Gaza war began almost a year ago. Hezbollah says it is acting in solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas in the Gaza Strip. dpa