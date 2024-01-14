“Israel has failed to achieve all its goals, both those it announced and those it did not disclose“. This was declared by the general secretary of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, in a live TV speech 100 days after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas. “Israel has fallen into bankruptcy. Some talk about a huge hole that he can't get out of,” he added.

“Israel failed to stop the rockets fired from northern Gaza on Tel Aviv, nor to recover a live hostage despite the developed capabilities of its army and although it only has armed factions against it,” Nasrallah said. “After 100 days, the enemy's losses increase, as does his confusion and circling,” he said.

Furthermore, “what is happening in the Red Sea has dealt a serious blow to the enemy's economywhose image was revealed to the world, as revealed by the Hague Tribunal”, declared the Hezbollah leader, referring first to the Houthi attacks against commercial ships and then to the accusation of genocide made by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

''Let the war against Gaza end'', Nasrallah chanted, only then will the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah movement be ''available for dialogue''. ''It was Israel that asked for an end to the war in 2006, it wasn't us'', Nasrallah said again, adding: ''We have been ready for war for 99 days'', from the day after the start of the Israeli retaliation against Hamas.

As for the United States'' intimidation, they are not effective, not now, not tomorrow, not ever. It is the Americans who are expanding the war, even if they ask to avoid an escalation,'' added the Lebanese leader. “The Americans threatened Lebanon that if the southern front was not stopped, Israel would launch a war against the country,” Nasrallah added.