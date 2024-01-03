“If the enemy thinks of waging a war against Lebanon, we will fight without limits and without rules. They know what I'm talking about. We are not afraid of a war. Those who think of going to war against us will regret it. The war against us will cost Dear. If a war is waged against Lebanon, Lebanon's interest will be to go to war all the way without holding back”. Thus, according to what 'L'Orient – Le Jour' reports, the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, on the occasion of his speech on the anniversary of Soleimani's death, in which he renewed “condolences for the martyrs today”, in the Kerman massacre.

For Nasrallah “what has prevented Israel so far from waging a war in Lebanon is the strength that exists in Lebanon”. Today, he stated, “Israel fears for its existence. It has recalled its reservists, it has used all its weapons asking for help from the Americans in the region. The Israelis think there is an opportunity to end Hezbollah in Lebanon but the resistance caused Israel to lose the surprise effect.”

“When we opened the Lebanese front – he underlined – we did so in support of our oppressed people in Gaza”.

“We offer our condolences to our brother, the great Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri, vice-president of the political bureau of Hamas, who fell as a martyr yesterday during an apparent Israeli aggression in the southern suburbs of Beirut,” Nasrallah said. “The crime yesterday”, i.e. the killing of Hamas number 2, “he will not go unpunished“.

For Nasrallah “Israel has completely failed on a moral level. Israel that murders women and children, that starves people.” “Hamas has the strongest support in its history within the Palestinian population and it's a great achievement. Israel's image in the world has collapsed,” the Hezbollah leader said.

Use “incredibly worried” for risk escalation

The United States remains “incredibly concerned” about the possibility of the conflict in Gaza spreading to the region, but this concern is “no higher today than it has been all along.” This was said by US State Department spokesman Matt Miller in the aftermath of the attack on Beirut in which Hamas' number two was killed. In reiterating that the United States had not been warned of the raid blamed on Israel, Miller called al-Arouri “a brutal terrorist who was centrally responsible for the October 7 attacks, as well as other attacks against innocent civilians well before the October 7th”.

“We continue to believe that it is not in Hezbollah's interest, just as it is not in Israel's interest, to escalate this conflict in any way,” he added, in response to a request for comment on Nasrallah's words, according to which ” this crime”, the killing of al-Arouri, “will not go unpunished or unanswered”.