Nasrallah described cell phones as a “killer spy” who provides accurate and “free” information to Israel.

Nasrallah said in his speech on the occasion of “Day of the Wounded”: “I call for dispensing with cell phones, which are considered a ‘lethal agent’ at this stage.”

He added: “We must be careful with the information that is sent via cell phone devices.”

Nasrallah stated, “Cameras connected to the Internet provide the greatest service to the enemy, and therefore they must be turned off in this battle.”

He stated in the context that “the enemy relies primarily in its attacks on technical espionage capabilities.”

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah said that Israel, after 130 days of war, is still facing a policy of impotence and failure.

Nasrallah added that what “the resistance on the Lebanon front is doing is a humanitarian and moral responsibility and a duty at the national level.”

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah confirmed that the Lebanese Front will continue to support the Gaza Strip.