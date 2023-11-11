Hassan Nasrallah’s speech came in a speech that his supporters watched on screens, and he said in his speech:
- The Americans did not leave a Western, Arab or Lebanese channel to deliver threats to Hezbollah and others. However, this intimidation and threat did not stop operations in Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon.
- If the Americans want the operations against them to stop, they must stop the war on Gaza.
- The Houthi attacks on Israel with marches and missiles led to more pressure on Israel through the displacement of its settlers.
- The Houthis attacking Israeli targets with missiles and drones has important consequences apart from the process of intercepting them.
- The operations of the Iraqi factions against American targets are in support of the Palestinians and serve the idea of liberating Iraq and Syria.
- No one will be able to pressure the “resistance movements” to remain silent.
- Syria bears “a very large burden, as it embraces resistance fighters and resistance movements and bears the consequences.”
- The failure to subjugate the people of Gaza, the shift in world public opinion, the fear of a wider opening of the fronts, the pressure of the displaced inside Israel, the pressure of the economic situation on Israel, and the pressure of the families of Israeli prisoners – all of these factors will put pressure on Israel.
