“Today I address the settlers who have the right to be afraid and ask their government a war with Lebanon: this is a bad choice and you will be the first to pay the price for this bad choice in northern Israel.” Hezbollah secretary general, Hassan Nasrallah, declared this in a new speech, the second in 48 hours after the murder of Hamas' number two , Saleh al-Arouri. “The solution is for the settlers in northern Palestine to ask their government to stop the aggression against Gaza – added Nasrallah – If Israel defeats Gaza, South Lebanon will be next. Today's battle is not just about Palestine.”

Referring to the murder of Saleh al-Arouri, the Hezbollah leader also said that “a response to what happened on the southern outskirts of Beirut is inevitable and the decision depends on the battlefield.” “I will repeat this point: if you target us in Beirut, which you did by killing the martyr al-Arouri, who was a dear friend of mine, we will not respond in a normal way, this certainly will not it will go unpunished,” Nasrallah warned. “We will not respond 'in the right time and in the right place,' brothers, we will respond on the battlefield, and this response will come,” he added.

Nasrallah then highlighted that “the southern Lebanon front gets bad press, unfairly.” Since October 7, “we have conducted 670 operations against the enemy, with peaks of 23 operations on certain days and an average of seven operations per day. 48 enemy outposts were targeted,” the Hezbollah leader said. “This means that no point along the border has been spared,” he said.

The response of the IDF spokesperson

IDF spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Avichai Edrei, commented on the statements of Hezbollah's general secretary. To Nasrallah”we like to talk about Israel a lot and less about the damage it is causing to Lebanonof the destroyed economy, of the empty South and of the interminable funerals of its fighters in all the villages of the South who are killed because of a war that has nothing to do with Lebanon.” “Nasrallah understands that he has no legitimacy in Lebanon for the war into which he has been dragging the Lebanese people for three months,” Edrei wrote on social media. “You need a doctorate in statistics to keep track of all the inflated and exaggerated figures he is trying to sell from his hiding place for the Lebanese,” added the IDF spokesperson.

Lebanon reports al-Arouri murder to the UN Security Council

Meanwhile, Lebanon has submitted a formal complaint to the United Nations Security Council regarding the murder of Saleh al-Arouri. The complaint, filed on the instructions of Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, calls the attack, “the most dangerous escalation since 2006”, underlining that it “specifically targeted a densely populated residential area” and therefore constitutes “a clear violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the civilian population and aviation.”

There was a telephone conversation between the outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Nagib Mikati and his Qatari counterpart, Mohammad ben Abdulrahman al-Thani. During the phone call, reports the Lebanese newspaper 'L'Orient – Le Jour', Mikati underlined the need “for the international community to act to put an end to Israeli violations of international law”.

The outgoing Lebanese prime minister also warned of the “risk of attempts aimed at dragging Lebanon into a regional war”. Mikati underlined that “the expansion of violence and conflicts in the region will have serious consequences in particular for Lebanon and neighboring countries”.

From Lebanon 10 rockets towards Kiryat Shmona in Israel

Today ten rockets were launched from Lebanese territory towards Israel and in particular towards Kiryat Shmona. Eight were fired this evening, four of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system and another four fell in open areas without causing damage or casualties. This was reported by local authorities. In the early afternoon, two more rockets were fired from Lebanon at the border city without causing damage, the Times of Israel reports.