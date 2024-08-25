”The Israeli army has crossed all red lines”attacking Dahyieh and killing several Lebanese civilians. The leader of Hezbollah declared Hassan Nasrallah stressing that ”from the beginning we decided not to hit civilian targets despite Israel targeting civilians in Lebanon. We want to protect civilians in Lebanon and that is why we do not target civilians in Israel.”

In a speech broadcast on TV linked to the Lebanese group, Nasrallah stressed that ”Israel, not Hezbollah, is responsible for the escalation” in the region.

Hezbollah’s “retaliation” against Israel for the killing of commander Fuad Shukr “has been postponed for various reasons, including the military mobilization of the United States and Israel,” he explained.

Hezbollah decided “not to hit Israeli civilian targets and infrastructure” in the operation aimed at avenging “the killing of commander” Shukr, but aimed to “hit military sites near Tel Aviv,” Nasrallah said. “We decided to hit the Israeli military intelligence base,” he added.

Hezbollah, he further explained, has launched ”more than 300 Katyusha rockets with the main goal of keeping the Iron Dome system busythus allowing the passage of drones that managed to enter Israeli airspace.” The Hezbollah secretary general also stressed that ”for the first time rockets were launched from the Bekaa Valley.”

So the announcement that Hezbollah’s military operation against Israel was completed as planned, “with precision”The militants, he said, targeted the Glilot military intelligence base 110 kilometers inside Israeli territory, 1.5 kilometers away from Tel Aviv. In his speech, Nasrallah clarified that the Israeli army began striking Lebanon 30 minutes before the operation, but that the areas targeted had nothing to do with the attack.

The Hezbollah leader also said the group reserves the right to launch new attacks against Israel if the “results” of those launched this morning are not “satisfactory.” Otherwise, he said, the retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr can be considered over.