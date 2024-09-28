Nasrallah is dead, who was the leader of Hezbollah killed in the raid on Beirut

Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader whom Israel said it had killed in yesterday’s raid on Beirut, was born on 31 August 1960 into a modest family of nine children in the Lebanese capital. His family came from the village of Bazouriyé in southern Lebanon. As a teenager he had studied theology in the Shiite holy city of Najaf, Iraq, but had to leave during the crackdown on Shiites led by then-Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

Upon returning to Lebanon, he joined the Shiite Amal movement, but he left it during the Israeli invasion of the Land of the Cedars in the summer of 1982 to become part of the founding nucleus of Hezbollah. Married with five children, Hassan Nasrallah spoke fluent Farsi. He wore the black turban of the Sayyed, the descendants of the Prophet Muhammad. In a rare interview, he declared that he had played football in his youth and that he still loved Maradona. Although he was not technically an official public figure in Lebanon, he was one of the country’s most prominent politicians. He decided on war or peace, was at the head of powerful institutions and a formidable, heavily armed militia.

A sworn enemy of Israel, he rarely appeared in public after the war that pitted his movement against the Israeli army in the summer of 2006. and his place of residence has always been kept secret. But the whole country was tuned into his long speeches, broadcast live, in which he used humor but did not hesitate to threaten his enemies. His followers called him “The Sayyed” or “Abu Hadi” – in Arabic the father of Hadi, the son killed in clashes with Israeli troops in 1997. (continued) (continued)

Hassan Nasrallah had been Hezbollah’s charismatic leader since 1992, when he succeeded Abbas Moussaoui, who was assassinated by Israel. Since then, he had managed to transform Hezbollah, armed and financed by Iran, into a political force taken into consideration, represented in Parliament and in the government. At the same time, he developed his group’s arsenal, which, according to his claims, had 100 thousand fighters and powerful weapons, including high-precision missiles. Hezbollah – whose military wing is on the list of terrorist organizations of the EU and the United States – is the only group to have kept its weapons at the end of the Lebanese war (1975-1990) in the name of “resistance against Israel”, the whose army progressively withdrew from Lebanon until evacuating the south of the country in May 2000, after 22 years of occupation.

At the end of the 2006 war, Hassan Nasrallah proclaimed a “divine victory” and established himself as a hero in the Arab world. But in Lebanon he alienated several factions when his party was accused of involvement in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005 and then when his gunmen briefly took control of the capital in May 2008. Today Hezbollah is the main among Iran’s allies in the region, grouped within an “axis of resistance” that includes armed groups in Iraq and the Houthi rebels in Yemen, as well as the Palestinian Hamas. Since the beginning of the war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, Hassan Nasrallah had opened the southern Lebanese front to support his Palestinian ally, but had always tried to avoid a large-scale war with Israel.