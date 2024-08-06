In a speech he delivered during a memorial service for Shukr in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Nasrallah said:

We ask those who do not support us in Lebanon not to stab us in the back.

The delayed response to the assassination of Fouad Shukr is part of the punishment for Israel.

Hezbollah will respond, Iran will respond, Yemen will respond, and the enemy is waiting and watching.

We call on the support fronts to continue operations as in the past months.

Israel’s targeting of Shukr and Haniyeh is an achievement for it, but it does not decide the outcome of the battle.

If the Netanyahu government wins in the West Bank and Gaza, Al-Aqsa Mosque will be in grave danger and will be demolished.

This confrontation carries the prospect of a historic victory.

The region today faces real dangers and everyone must be aware of their dimensions.

Israel seeks to expand settlements in the West Bank and displace Palestinians towards Jordan.