In a speech he delivered during a memorial service for Shukr in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Nasrallah said:
- Iran finds itself obligated to respond, and the enemy is waiting with great fear and confusion, and Hezbollah sees itself obligated to respond, alone or within the framework of a comprehensive response by the entire axis.
- This is a big battle. This is a dangerous targeting.
- Hezbollah will respond, Iran will respond, Yemen will respond, and the enemy is waiting and watching.
- The delayed response to the assassination of Fouad Shukr is part of the punishment for Israel.
- We ask those who do not support us in Lebanon not to stab us in the back.
- We call on the support fronts to continue operations as in the past months.
- Israel’s targeting of Shukr and Haniyeh is an achievement for it, but it does not decide the outcome of the battle.
- If the Netanyahu government wins in the West Bank and Gaza, Al-Aqsa Mosque will be in grave danger and will be demolished.
- This confrontation carries the prospect of a historic victory.
- The region today faces real dangers and everyone must be aware of their dimensions.
- Israel seeks to expand settlements in the West Bank and displace Palestinians towards Jordan.
- Residents of the Haifa area should prepare for any scenario.
