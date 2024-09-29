Nasrallah was killed in a violent Israeli strike that targeted the headquarters of Hezbollah’s leadership, in the southern suburb of Beirut.

Le Parisien reported that the “Iranian spy”, whose identity was not revealed, was the one who informed Israel of Nasrallah’s arrival at the site before he was targeted.

The report indicated that Nasrallah arrived in the southern suburb of Beirut in the same car in which Abbas Nelforoushan, the deputy commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, was traveling, who was killed in the same attack.

The French newspaper also confirmed that the meeting attended by Nasrallah and Nilforoushan included 12 high-ranking Hezbollah officials.

She added that Israel waited for the start of Nasrallah’s meeting with party leaders, to carry out the raid that targeted their headquarters in the southern suburb of Beirut.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth indicated that “people on the ground” were among the most prominent sources of information obtained by Israel before Nasrallah’s assassination.

The American newspaper “The New York Times” also confirmed that the decision to launch the strike was taken on the same day of the attack, that is, Friday, because the Israeli leaders believed that they had a short time before Nasrallah moved to another location.

On Saturday, the Israeli army announced that it had killed Nasrallah in a raid on Friday, and Hezbollah also confirmed the news without revealing any details.

The killing of Nasrallah represents not only a major blow to Hezbollah, but also to Iran, as the Israeli raid toppled its strong ally, and perhaps the most important one in the region.