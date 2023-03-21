Fathers are entitled to Naspi whether they take paternity leave or resign within the year of the child’s birth, without notice

The INPS, with circular 32/2023 of 20 March, recognized that they have the right to access the Naspi fathers who take paternity leave and voluntarily resign within the year of the child’s birth, specifying that they are not required to give notice.

Existing ban on dismissal for mothers extended to fathers

Furthermore, it was also extended to fathers the ban on dismissalalready existing for mothers, during the use of compulsory and alternative leave until the child turns one year of age.

Therefore, if a father has taken one of the two leaves, compulsory and/or optional, and resigns during the ban on dismissal, he has the right to Naspi, provided that the other legal requirements are met.

If access to Naspi had been denied, fathers can apply for review to INPS

The INPS specifies that the father workers who find themselves in these conditions and have been denied access to Naspi by INPS, will be able to present the request for review to the INPS itself.

It should be remembered that, following the changes made by Legislative Decree 105/2022 to the consolidated text on maternity (Legislative Decree 151/2001), the mandatory paternity leave of 10 days (20 in the case of multiple births)to be used also on a non-continuous basis but not divisible by the hour, to be used from the two months preceding the expected date of birth and within the following five months.

