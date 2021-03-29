The Egyptian actress, Nashwa Mustafa, revealed her keenness to go through the experience of working in the Gulf drama, stressing that its makers value the artist’s professional history and treat him according to his artistic value, which prompted her to participate in the heroes of the series “Who We Love” scheduled to be shown next Ramadan, written by Mari Al-Helian and directed by Basem Shaabu, and starring Ahmed Al Jasmi, Aisha Abdul Rahman, and others.

Mustafa told “Sky News”: “I embody in a comic framework an Egyptian character married to an Emirati, and they have a daughter who is exposed to a fraud as a result of her great ambitions.” Regarding her distance from the Egyptian scene, Nashwa says: “The current generation of filmmakers do not know my capabilities well, and for the truth they offer me some works, but they are not suitable for my career or my age.”