Shooting at a Nashville school, Covenant School, in Tennessee. From an initial balance, seven would be dead, including the attacker. Among the victims there are also three children. A 28-year-old woman, a former student of the same school, would have been killed, according to Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron, specifying that he did not know, however, in which year she had attended the institute. The young she was armed with two “assault rifles” and a pistol. She was shot dead by two officers on the second floor of the school, according to the police department’s Twitter account. This is the 128th mass shooting in the United States in 2023, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

“We are working to identify the victims. Including the female killer, a total of seven people were killed as a result of this morning’s incident at the school,” said Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police Department. The fire department refers to “several patients” being rescued.

The Covenant School, as stated on the website of the institute linked to the Presbyterian church, is attended by about 200 children. The Covenant School has kindergarten and elementary classes for students aged 11-12.

BIDEN – “Heartbreaking, every family’s worst nightmare.” This is how US President Joe Biden defined the Nashville school shooting. More needs to be done to stop gun violence, because it “is tearing our communities apart,” Biden said, asking Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons sales. “We must do more to protect our schools”, added Biden, underlining that “the time has come to start taking further steps forward”.

“We just learned of another shooting in Tennessee. A school shooting. And I’m really speechless,” American First Lady Jill Biden said in turn during an event in Washington. “Our children deserve better. And we all stand with Nashville in prayer.”

GUN LAW – ”How many more children need to be killed before Republicans in Congress step up and take action to pass a ban on assault weapons, to plug the loopholes in our background check system, or to require safe storage of guns? We have to do something”. These were the words of the press secretary of the White House Karine Jean-Pierre who called on lawmakers to pass a law on gun safety.