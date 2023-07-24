Red Devils ⚠⚠ Start #LeaguesCup2023!

Enjoy our team’s matches and the Tournament for FREE! generate your code and get your free trial month in MLS Season Pass ➡ https://t.co/874XvKGEfc

The limit to do so is TODAY. 😱

Sign up and follow @LeaguesCup pic.twitter.com/DmaXSxCVFS

– Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) July 21, 2023