The Diablos Rojos del Toluca team will be debuting in the Leagues Cup, when next Thursday they measure forces against Nashville of the MLS.
As far as Mexican soccer is concerned, those from the State of Mexico have just suffered a painful setback against the Bravos de Juárez, who entered the Nemesio Díez field to win controversially 4-2.
With this defeat, those led by coach Nacho Ambriz were left with 4 points and momentarily positioned themselves in ninth place in the competition.
For its part, Nashville lost 3-1 as a visitor to Cincinnati. Coach Gary Smith’s pupils stayed in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 38 points.
Goalie: J.Willis
Defenses: A. Muyl, J. Bauer, W. Zimmerman, L. MacNaughton, T. Washington
Media: B. Anunga, R. Leal. D. McCarty
Forwards: F. Picault and H. Mukhtar.
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: V. Huerta, B. García, A. Mosquera, M. Isais
Media: M. Araujo, M. Ruíz, J. Meneses, J. Domínguez, J. Venegas
Forward: R. Morales
Pedro Raúl, the signing of Toluca
The Diablos Rojos del Toluca team successfully closed the signing of Pedro Raúl, a footballer who knows Mexican football and who will be making his debut the next day with the scarlets.
It is expected that it will be this Saturday when the signing of the Brazilian attacker becomes official, who had good flashes in the Bravos de Juárez squad. Undoubtedly, he is expected to exploit his abilities and demonstrate his developed eye for goals with the team led by Nacho Ambriz.
Nashville 0-1 Toluca
