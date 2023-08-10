Nashville SC and Minnesota United realized two of the favorite clubs to win the League Cup 2023: America and Tolucarespectively. Both series were defined dramatically by way of penalties. Now, the two Major League Soccer (MLS) teams will meet in the quarterfinals of the binational tournament.
Which of the two squads will advance to the semifinals of the Leagues Cup? The last time these squads met was in March 2022 and the score ended tied at one goal. Nashville has had a great season in MLS, while Minnesota has, thus far, been out of playoff positions.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV.
Goalie: J. Willis.
Defending: S. Moore, W. Zimmerman, L. MacNaughton, and D. Lovitz.
Half: F. Picault, S. Davis, A. Godoy and A. Muyl.
Lead: T. Bunbury and H. Mukhtar.
England striker Sam Surridge, a recent addition and designated player for Nashville SC, scored his first goal in a Six Strings jersey.
Former Nottingham Forrest player Surridge’s goal in added time forced the match to go to a penalty shootout.
Goalie:D.St Clair
Defending: D. Taylor, M. Boxall, M. Tapias and J. Rosales.
Half: W. Trapp, Emanuel Reynoso and Emmanuel Iwe.
Forward: B. Hlongwane, F. Fragapane and T. Pukki.
Through its portal, Minnesota joked about the outcome of the duel between America and Nashville. The Águilas had already celebrated the pass to the semifinal, but the referee decided to repeat the last penalty because Lui Ángel Malagón took the lead.
In the end, the Eagles were eliminated.
“The Loons are still flying in Leagues Cup, with a home game against Club America on the horizon. Heck! That was going on for about 10 minutes yesterday, before some late reviews saw Nashville get another chance, one that didn’t wasted.”
Nashville SC 2-1 Minnesota United
