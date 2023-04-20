This weekend the game will be played between the Nashville and the LAFC on one more date in Major League Soccer, this being one of the most attractive matches of this day.
The Los Angeles team comes from beating the LA Galaxy in the Traffic Classic by a score of 3-2. Likewise, and despite being the only undefeated team so far in the tournament, they are in second place in the Western Conference with 17 points.
For its part, in its most recent match, Nashville lost 2-1 to New York City, remaining in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 11 points.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, FOX Network, FOX Sports (USA); MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV,ESPN (Latin America).
Goalie: E.Jakupovic
Defenses: D. Palacios, G. Chiellini, D. Maldonado, S. Palencia
Media: K. Acosta, J. Cifuentes, T. Tillman, S. Biuk
Forwards: K. Opoku and D. Bouanga
Goalie: J.Willis
Defenses: S. Moore, W. Zimmerman, J. Maher, D. Lovitz
Media: A. Muyl, S. Davis, A. Godoy, F. Picault
Forwards: H. Mukhtar and C. Sapiong
Nashville vs LAFC – FORECAST
Nashville 1-3 LAFC
#Nashville #LAFC #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply