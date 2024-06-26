Even without Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, Inter Miami remains the leader of the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer (MLS). The team managed by Gerardo Martino has 41 points, the result of 12 wins, five draws and three losses.
This weekend they will face Nashville, ranked seventh in the conference. On paper, Las Garzas are the favorite team to take the three points. But the games have to be played.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about this match: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, club news and forecast.
City: Nashville, Tennessee
Stadium: Geodis Park
Date: Saturday June 29
Schedule: 2:30 in Spain, 21:30 in Argentina, 18:30 in Mexico
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico, Argentina and Spain).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
New York City
|
1-0v
|
MLS
|
toronto
|
1-2V
|
MLS
|
New York Red Bulls
|
0-0
|
MLS
|
New England
|
1-2D
|
MLS
|
Cincinnati
|
0-2V
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
columbus
|
2-1V
|
MLS
|
Philadelphia
|
1-2V
|
MLS
|
St.Louis
|
3-3
|
MLS
|
Atlanta United
|
1-3 D
|
MLS
|
vancouver
|
1-2V
|
MLS
In the 2023 season, these teams faced each other a total of four times. In this journey, Inter Miami achieved two victories, a draw and a defeat.
On May 17, in an MLS duel, Nashville won by a score of 2-1. On May 23, in the round of 16 of the US Open Cup, Inter Miami beat them by a score of 2-1.
In the grand final of the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami beat Nashville in the penalty shootout after being 1-1 in regulation time.
Finally, on August 30, Inter Miami and Nashville played out a goalless draw.
Inter Miami is facing a difficult time in the MLS, as it has a reduced squad and important absences for these matches.
In addition to the absences of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, the two great figures of this team, Las Garzas have other important losses.
To these we must add those of Matías Rojas, a Paraguayan team that is competing in the Copa América,
Nicolás Freire is not being considered due to injury. In this same vein are Diego Gómez, Facundo Farías and Robbie Robinson,
nashville: M. Freese; M. Ilenic, T. Martins, B. Risa, K. O’ Toole; J. Sands, K. Parks, M. Moralez; S. Rodríguez, A. Ojeda, M. Bakrar.
Inter Miami: D. Callender; I. Fray, S. Kryvtsov, N. Allen, J. Alba; B. Cremaschi, S. Busquets, Y. Bright; J. Gressel; L. Campana, R. Taylor.
Gerardo Martino’s team is going strong despite the numerous casualties. The Herons have a limited roster at the moment, but they have shown punch when they have to. Nashville is also in good shape, climbing positions in the conference and will sell the defeat dearly.
The duels they had last year were very even and it is expected that this will be no exception.
Nashville 1-1 Inter Miami
