One week after the race held on the Indianapolis road circuit, won by Alexander Rossi, the IndyCar championship is immediately back on track for the fourth to last round of the 2022 season. More than ‘on the track’, it would be better to say ‘in the city’ of Nashville, in Tennessee, home to one of the most exclusive urban tracks in the entire motorsport scene. The stage, valid for the Music City Grand Prixin fact, will take place on a circuit that will wind between the Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL Tennessee Titans team, but not only.

The other section of the track, in fact, will connect the stadium area to that of the city center through the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridgeor a bridge which will form a section of the circuit. Again, Italian viewers will be able to follow the entire weekend through the channel Sky Sport F1 (channel 207)or streaming on NOW. The event will start in the late afternoon of Saturday 6 August, during which free practice will take place and then, in the late evening, qualifying. The latter will establish the starting grid for the race on Sunday 7 August, live at 21:30 Italian time. To follow, the complete program of one of the last tests of the championship, momentarily commanded by Will Power, ahead of 9 points on Marcus Ericsson.

Saturday 6th August

18:15 – Free practice

22:30 – Qualifications

Sunday 7th August

21:30 – Race