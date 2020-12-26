A trailer explosion in Nashville caused major property damage and at least three people were slightly injured. According to initial findings, the police assume a deliberate act. President Donald Trump has been informed.

B.he intentional detonation of a trailer in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, left at least three people minor injuries. They were taken to hospitals, said a spokesman for the rescue workers on Friday.

Investigators assume a deliberate act, as police spokesman Don Aaron said. The explosion came from a caravan. FBI officials opened an investigation. The police searched the area with bomb detection dogs to rule out possible further explosions.

The detonation caused “significant” property damage, according to authorities. Pictures from the local TV station WKRN showed damaged houses, and debris lay on the street. The footage also showed broken windows in buildings farther away from the explosion. The police cordoned off the city center to a large extent. Acting US President Donald Trump had been informed of the explosion, said a White House spokesman, Judd Deere.

Mayor John Cooper said on Twitter that the exact cause of the explosion is now being investigated by police and federal forces. “It looks like a bomb has exploded,” said Cooper in a statement transmitted by WKRN. The local disaster control spoke of an “intentional bomb incident”.

Police spokesman Aaron said officers came to the scene early that morning after reports of gunshots allegedly fired. They alerted the police bombing unit and asked residents to leave the area about the suspicious trailer, said Aaron. A police officer suffered hearing damage from the explosion, he said.

Dozens of users in social networks had taken photos and videos of black smoke over the city center after the explosion around 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning (local time). At first several sources of fire could be recognized.

WKRN reporters said they felt the shock of the explosion in their downtown studio. The mayor and emergency services wanted to provide more details during the day.

With almost 700,000 inhabitants, Nashville is the capital of the state of Tennessee in the southern United States. Because of its many live music bars and record labels, it is considered the center of country music and is also called “Music City”.